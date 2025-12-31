Left Menu

Kareena Kapoor Khan Enjoys a Snowy Escape While Wrapping Up 'Daayra'

Kareena Kapoor Khan takes a break from her hectic schedule to unwind with her family in a snowy locale, sharing candid moments with fans. Meanwhile, she wraps up filming 'Daayra,' an investigative thriller exploring moral dilemmas. The film, directed by Meghna Gulzar, is set for a 2026 release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 10:43 IST
Kareena (L) Saif Ali Khan (Photo/instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has carved out some personal time from her demanding calendar for a snowy vacation abroad with her family. Ever since she embarked on her trip, Kareena, fondly known as Bebo, has been sharing snippets of her holiday, offering fans a glimpse into her life away from the bustling world of showbiz.

In a recent social media update, Kareena posted an image capturing her husband, fellow actor Saif Ali Khan, enjoying a serene snowy backdrop. In the photograph, Saif is depicted seated on a cable chair, surrounded by snow, exuding an air of tranquility and cheerfulness, as he poses with a victory sign. Expressing the challenge of capturing a perfect moment, Kareena humorously remarked, "Finally got him to pose, and this is what I could manage."

Professionally, Kareena has just concluded filming her latest project, 'Daayra,' a crime thriller directed by acclaimed filmmaker Meghna Gulzar and co-starring Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film, a collaboration between Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios, is anticipated to hit the theaters in 2026. 'Daayra' invites viewers to ponder societal norms and justice by exploring unsettling events and their aftermath. Having completed filming, the project is now progressing through post-production, with filmmakers eagerly awaiting its eventual cinematic debut. (ANI)

