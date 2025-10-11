CDC Faces Major Layoffs Amid U.S. Government Shutdown

The Trump administration has executed a series of layoffs at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), targeting dozens of employees, as reported by the New York Times on Saturday. High-ranking scientists, 'disease detectives', and the entire Washington office were among those affected.

The impact of the layoffs was communicated to workers via email, sent shortly before 9 p.m. ET on Friday. Emails indicated their roles were no longer necessary or duplicated services provided elsewhere in the CDC, leaving the precise number of affected employees yet undisclosed.

This development parallels the broader U.S. federal government shutdown, which has resulted in hundreds of thousands of federal workers being sent home. Employees at the Department of Health and Human Services, under which the CDC operates, have also been significantly impacted.