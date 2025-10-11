Left Menu

CDC Faces Major Layoffs Amid U.S. Government Shutdown

The Trump administration has conducted layoffs at the CDC, affecting dozens of employees, including key scientists and the Washington office. The cuts coincide with the U.S. government shutdown, impacting federal workers' operations. The exact number of affected CDC employees is yet to be disclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 10:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration has executed a series of layoffs at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), targeting dozens of employees, as reported by the New York Times on Saturday. High-ranking scientists, 'disease detectives', and the entire Washington office were among those affected.

The impact of the layoffs was communicated to workers via email, sent shortly before 9 p.m. ET on Friday. Emails indicated their roles were no longer necessary or duplicated services provided elsewhere in the CDC, leaving the precise number of affected employees yet undisclosed.

This development parallels the broader U.S. federal government shutdown, which has resulted in hundreds of thousands of federal workers being sent home. Employees at the Department of Health and Human Services, under which the CDC operates, have also been significantly impacted.

