Una's Health Triumph: Setting Standards with Kayakalp Awards

Una district in Himachal Pradesh outshines others by bagging 73 Kayakalp Awards in 2024-25, marking the highest in the state. Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal highlights the district's ongoing dedication to health improvements, emphasizing the social benefits of prioritizing quality healthcare and education for a progressive society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Una | Updated: 11-10-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 15:14 IST
In a remarkable feat, Una district in Himachal Pradesh has clinched 73 Kayakalp Awards for the year 2024-25, surpassing all other districts in the state. Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal made the announcement on Saturday, celebrating Una's consistent excellence in health services.

Deputy Commissioner Lal emphasized the district's years of hard work in enhancing healthcare facilities, signaling a commitment to continue this trajectory. He pointed out that quality healthcare is a cornerstone of social security, positively impacting its societal fabric.

Lal further advocated for the prioritization of health and education as foundational elements of a progressive society, noting that Una is becoming a model district in this regard, owing to its significant strides in these critical areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

