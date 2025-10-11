Una's Health Triumph: Setting Standards with Kayakalp Awards

In a remarkable feat, Una district in Himachal Pradesh has clinched 73 Kayakalp Awards for the year 2024-25, surpassing all other districts in the state. Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal made the announcement on Saturday, celebrating Una's consistent excellence in health services.

Deputy Commissioner Lal emphasized the district's years of hard work in enhancing healthcare facilities, signaling a commitment to continue this trajectory. He pointed out that quality healthcare is a cornerstone of social security, positively impacting its societal fabric.

Lal further advocated for the prioritization of health and education as foundational elements of a progressive society, noting that Una is becoming a model district in this regard, owing to its significant strides in these critical areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)