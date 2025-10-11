Battling Breast Cancer: Rising Trends and Risk Factors in India

Experts warned on Saturday that breast cancer cases in Indian women could rise to two lakh per year by 2030, making up 30% of all cancers in women. The predictions were made at a breast cancer management conference organized by the Women's Cancer Initiative and Tata Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Shalaka Joshi from Tata Memorial Hospital highlighted a concerning link between a sedentary lifestyle and an increased risk of breast cancer. She noted that rapid urbanization, dietary changes, and obesity are major contributing factors, emphasizing the need for lifestyle modifications to reduce risk.

Dr. Prabhat Bhargava from Tata Memorial Centre pointed out the genetic component, revealing that approximately 10% of breast cancers are inherited. He called for more genetic testing labs in India, as early detection and preventive measures can significantly reduce cancer risks for genetically predisposed individuals.

