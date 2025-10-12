India's First Nuclear Reactor for Medical Isotopes Set to Boost Cancer Treatment

India is set to boost its medical capabilities with the construction of its first dedicated nuclear reactor for medical isotopes in Visakhapatnam. Aimed at enhancing self-reliance, particularly in cancer treatment, the facility will mark a significant milestone in the country's healthcare infrastructure.

The project, planned under a Public-Private Partnership model, will cater to domestic needs while facilitating exports. Currently, India lacks a reactor solely dedicated to isotope production, which is critical for both diagnostics and therapy.

The endeavor is expected to position India as a prominent player in the global nuclear medicine market, reducing reliance on imports from international providers. With the green light for the project, stakeholders await funding to proceed with the groundbreaking initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)