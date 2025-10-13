Lilavati Hospital's Free Spine Health Camp: Healing Through Empathy and Awareness

Lilavati Hospital & Research Centre, a 323-bedded multi-speciality institution in Mumbai, marked World Spine Day with a Free Spine Health Camp, emphasizing the hospital's ethos of "More than healthcare, human care."

In attendance were prominent figures including Rajiv Mehta, veteran actress Supriya Pathak, actor Sanah Kapur, and Miss India Tourism Rupali Suri. The event, organized under Lilavati's SEWA initiative, provided over 500 people with free X-rays, physiotherapy, and consultations, promoting early detection and awareness of spinal issues.

Trustee Rajiv Mehta remarked on the importance of spine health to overall wellbeing, underscoring the hospital's mission to merge medical excellence with empathy. The camp reflected Lilavati's ongoing commitment to holistic health and community service.

(With inputs from agencies.)