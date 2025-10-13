Left Menu

Herbalife India's People-First Excellence: Awarded by ETHRWorld

Herbalife India received the 'Exceptional Employee Experience' award from ETHRWorld. Celebrating its 25th year, the company emphasizes a people-first workplace with a focus on holistic well-being, flexibility, continuous learning, and a strong sense of belonging. Herbalife's five-pillar framework fosters a supportive and inclusive work culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-10-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 17:57 IST
Herbalife India has been awarded the 'Exceptional Employee Experience – Large-scale Enterprises' accolade by ETHRWorld, a part of The Economic Times. This prestigious recognition underscores Herbalife's deep-rooted commitment to a people-first workplace, highlighting its enduring focus on holistic well-being, adaptability, learning, and a profound sense of community among employees.

As Herbalife India celebrates its 25th anniversary, the distinction arrives at a time when companies are reevaluating talent engagement strategies. Ajay Khanna, Managing Director of Herbalife India, remarked on the importance of creating an environment where employees feel valued, supported, and inspired—fostering both personal and professional growth through the company's employee-centric initiatives.

Herbalife's Employee Experience Framework comprises five pillars, including wellness that goes beyond conventional boundaries, flexibility with trust, impactful time-off policies, inspiring learning opportunities, and a culture rooted in trust and belonging. This award from ETHRWorld serves as a testament to Herbalife India's sustained efforts in revolutionizing work environments at scale.

