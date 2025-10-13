Left Menu

Revolutionizing TB Care: New WHO Guidelines Combat Undernutrition

The WHO's new guidelines to address tuberculosis emphasize the necessity of food assistance for TB-affected households. Inspired by the Indian RATIONS trial, these guidelines highlight the impact of nutrition on TB mortality and incidence. The strategy integrates nutrition into TB care to mitigate the disease's cycle, enhancing outcomes globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 21:43 IST
Revolutionizing TB Care: New WHO Guidelines Combat Undernutrition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The World Health Organization (WHO) has unveiled new guidelines to combat tuberculosis (TB) by addressing undernutrition, a significant driver of the epidemic. The initiative recommends food assistance for TB-affected households and screening people facing undernutrition or food insecurity for the disease.

This strategic pivot is inspired by the groundbreaking RATIONS trial in India, which underscored the critical role nutrition plays in reducing TB mortality and incidence. The trial, conducted in Jharkhand, demonstrated that improved nutrition substantially lowers TB risk among patients and their households.

In response to these findings, the Indian Health Ministry has enhanced nutritional support for TB patients under the Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana. The WHO guidelines, part of its End TB Strategy, emphasize nutritional interventions as essential for optimizing clinical outcomes and breaking the cycle of disease and poverty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shifting Strategies: Key Updates in the Sports Arena

Shifting Strategies: Key Updates in the Sports Arena

 Global
2
Trump's Push for Middle East Peace: A New Era on the Horizon

Trump's Push for Middle East Peace: A New Era on the Horizon

 Global
3
China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

 Global
4
Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025