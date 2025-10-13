Revolutionizing TB Care: New WHO Guidelines Combat Undernutrition
The WHO's new guidelines to address tuberculosis emphasize the necessity of food assistance for TB-affected households. Inspired by the Indian RATIONS trial, these guidelines highlight the impact of nutrition on TB mortality and incidence. The strategy integrates nutrition into TB care to mitigate the disease's cycle, enhancing outcomes globally.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has unveiled new guidelines to combat tuberculosis (TB) by addressing undernutrition, a significant driver of the epidemic. The initiative recommends food assistance for TB-affected households and screening people facing undernutrition or food insecurity for the disease.
This strategic pivot is inspired by the groundbreaking RATIONS trial in India, which underscored the critical role nutrition plays in reducing TB mortality and incidence. The trial, conducted in Jharkhand, demonstrated that improved nutrition substantially lowers TB risk among patients and their households.
In response to these findings, the Indian Health Ministry has enhanced nutritional support for TB patients under the Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana. The WHO guidelines, part of its End TB Strategy, emphasize nutritional interventions as essential for optimizing clinical outcomes and breaking the cycle of disease and poverty.
