Homoeopathy's Role in Mental Health Emergencies: A New Perspective

At the National Homoeopathy Conference in Kottayam, experts gathered to discuss the expanding significance of homoeopathy in mental health emergencies. The conference, held on World Mental Health Day, aimed to explore innovative integrative approaches to mental health care.

Organized by the National Homoeopathy Research Institute in Mental Health, the event highlighted the need for homoeopathy in disaster response strategies. Dr. Subhash Kaushik, Director General, CCRH, addressed attendees on integrating homoeopathy in psycho-social frameworks.

NHRIMH's efforts to advance integrative mental health care were praised by Kottayam District Collector Chetan Kumar Meena. The conference underscored homoeopathy's role as a complementary component in mental health frameworks amid emergencies.

