Homoeopathy's Role in Mental Health Emergencies: A New Perspective

The National Homoeopathy Conference in Kottayam focused on the role of homoeopathy in mental health emergencies. Experts discussed integrative approaches and research, emphasizing the need for homoeopathy in disaster scenarios to enhance mental health care accessibility. The event was held to coincide with World Mental Health Day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 22:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
At the National Homoeopathy Conference in Kottayam, experts gathered to discuss the expanding significance of homoeopathy in mental health emergencies. The conference, held on World Mental Health Day, aimed to explore innovative integrative approaches to mental health care.

Organized by the National Homoeopathy Research Institute in Mental Health, the event highlighted the need for homoeopathy in disaster response strategies. Dr. Subhash Kaushik, Director General, CCRH, addressed attendees on integrating homoeopathy in psycho-social frameworks.

NHRIMH's efforts to advance integrative mental health care were praised by Kottayam District Collector Chetan Kumar Meena. The conference underscored homoeopathy's role as a complementary component in mental health frameworks amid emergencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

