Ayurveda's Future: CCRAS Manthan 2025

The Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), under the Ministry of Ayush, commenced its two-day 'Manthan 2025' meeting on Monday. Held at the Regional Ayurveda Research Institute in Lucknow, the event focuses on intensifying research and administrative planning to elevate Ayurveda's global standing.

The meeting gathers officials from CCRAS institutes and headquarters, emphasizing a comprehensive review of performance and strategic planning for 2026-27. Director General Vaidya Rabinarayan Acharya highlighted the significance of multidisciplinary approaches and inter-institutional collaborations to drive scientific advancements in Ayurveda.

Topics discussed include clinical research, drug development, pharmacology, public health, and medicinal plant research. The discussions aim to streamline processes, enhancing the council's research effectiveness while bridging traditional Ayurvedic wisdom with modern scientific validation.

