Delhi Government Speeds Up Ayushman Bharat Yojana Implementation

The Delhi government is set to accelerate the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, a flagship health insurance scheme, by engaging a specialized agency. This move aims to ensure swift and effective implementation of the program within the national capital.

Officials have disclosed that the chosen agency will bear the responsibility for establishing state-level offices and deploying necessary staff. Additionally, the agency will handle preauthorization of procedures, assist the State Health Authority with the beneficiaries' aspects, claims processing, and management.

The agency's duties extend to audit compliance, anti-fraud activities, and aiding local authorities in monitoring and auditing the scheme's implementation. The government is actively seeking proposals from agencies capable of providing these services, as the scheme significantly enhances healthcare accessibility for Delhi's eligible families by offering comprehensive coverage.

