Massive CDC Layoffs Amid Federal Shutdown

The CDC faces major workforce reductions, losing almost a quarter of its employees amid the federal government shutdown. Layoff notices affected 1,300 staff, with 600 still set for termination. Union officials label the cuts as illegal and detrimental to public health. Reversals on initial firing decisions add complexity.

Updated: 15-10-2025 02:31 IST | Created: 15-10-2025 02:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A recent wave of layoffs at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has sparked concern as the agency faces losing nearly a quarter of its workforce since President Donald Trump took office. The union representing CDC staff disclosed on Tuesday that over 1,300 layoff notices were initially sent over the weekend.

The Department of Health and Human Services cited a 'coding error' as the reason for mistakenly issued notices, leading to the reversal of around 700 affected positions on Saturday. Despite this, approximately 600 CDC employees still face imminent layoffs as part of larger federal workforce reductions amid an ongoing government shutdown.

Union representatives decry the layoffs as illegal amid the shutdown and perilous to community health and safety. Notably affected units include public health reporting staff and federal workers involved in critical disease research. Adjustments to initial layoff plans only add to the broader climate of uncertainty and upheaval facing the CDC.

