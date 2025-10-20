Maharashtra's Health Revolution: 'War Room' for Streamlined Healthcare

The Maharashtra government has announced the establishment of a 'war room' to better coordinate its array of health schemes, aiming to prevent the duplication of benefits and to ensure effective program execution. This facility will be managed under the guidance of the Chief Minister's Relief Fund alongside the Charitable Hospitals Assistance Cell.

Rameshwar Naik, head of the chief coordinating bodies, emphasized that the initiative is designed to guarantee that citizens receive benefits according to their eligibility while ensuring financial assistance reaches genuine beneficiaries. The campaign is spearheaded by Praveen Pardeshi, former IAS officer and CEO of the Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA), increasing its credibility and governance.

To streamline multiple health schemes, including the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, and Ayushman Bharat, the 'war room' aims to enhance transparency and facilitate timely assistance to patients. A toll-free helpline has been established to provide information and guidance, marking an important step in preventing the misuse of funds and ensuring needy patients receive timely and appropriately subsidized treatment.

