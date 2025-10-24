Mental Health Minister Announces Funding Boost for Whakatāne’s Resilience Café

New Zealand’s efforts to strengthen mental health services have taken another step forward, with Minister for Mental Health Matt Doocey announcing a significant funding boost for Whakatāne’s Resilience Café, a peer-led crisis recovery space designed to support people experiencing mental distress. The announcement came during the final stop of the Government’s Rural Health Roadshow, which has been visiting communities across the country to gather feedback on rural health and wellbeing services.

Expanding Access to Community-Based Mental Health Support

The Resilience Café has become a cornerstone of mental health support in the Bay of Plenty, offering a welcoming, non-clinical environment where individuals can find help from trained peer support workers—people with lived experience of mental health challenges. Minister Doocey said the new investment will enable the café to significantly extend its operating hours and expand staff capacity, ensuring more people can access timely support without needing to visit overcrowded emergency departments.

Previously open only on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., the café will now remain open until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, and will also open on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.. The funding will also allow the hiring of at least two new peer support specialists, effectively doubling the café’s capacity from 15 people to 31 people at any one time.

“Emergency departments aren’t always the best place for someone in mental distress,” Minister Doocey said. “Crisis recovery cafés like Resilience offer a peer-led, non-clinical space where people can go to get support and be heard. This funding will ensure that help is available when and where people need it most.”

Building a Stronger Peer Support Workforce

Minister Doocey praised the growth of New Zealand’s peer support and lived experience workforce, calling it a “silent revolution” that is finally gaining recognition for its value in mental health care.

“We are better utilising peer support workers in a range of settings, including emergency departments, eating disorder services, and crisis alternatives,” he said. “Since coming into Government, the peer support lived experience workforce has grown by almost 100%. The Resilience Café is a great example of how community-led initiatives can make a tangible difference.”

Crisis recovery cafés have emerged as an innovative model in mental health care, offering immediate, person-centered assistance in a calm, stigma-free setting. Unlike hospital-based interventions, they allow individuals to connect with others who understand their experiences, access practical support, and develop coping strategies before a situation escalates.

Rural Health Roadshow: Listening to Local Voices

The announcement in Whakatāne also marked the thirteenth and final stop on the Rural Health Roadshow, where Minister Doocey met with local residents, health professionals, and community organisations. The nationwide tour has been part of the Government’s commitment to engaging with rural communities about the unique challenges they face in accessing healthcare.

“These roadshows have given me the invaluable chance to hear directly from rural communities and those working in rural health about what’s working well and where barriers remain,” said Minister Doocey. “I want to thank everyone who took time out of their busy days to come along, hear what this Government’s plan is to improve health and mental health outcomes, and share their own stories.”

The Minister reaffirmed the Government’s focus on ensuring timely, quality healthcare and mental health services, regardless of location. “People in our rural communities deserve the same level of support as those in our major cities,” he said. “That’s exactly what this Government is committed to delivering.”

Strengthening the Mental Health System

The Whakatāne initiative aligns with the Government’s broader Mental Health Action Plan, which focuses on faster access to services, more frontline workers, and improved crisis response systems. Community-based solutions like Resilience Café are central to this vision, helping to ease pressure on hospital emergency departments while providing early intervention and support that can prevent crises from escalating.

As the Resilience Café extends its reach and operating hours, it stands as a model for how lived experience and local community leadership can come together to create lasting change in mental health support.