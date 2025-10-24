WHO Uganda’s ‘Men Talk’ Series Redefines Masculinity and Mental Wellness

In a professional world where silence often cloaks emotional struggle and where resilience is still viewed through a lens of stoicism, WHO Uganda is pioneering a courageous and transformative initiative that seeks to humanize workplace culture—one honest conversation at a time.

Amid ongoing transitions within WHO and the wider United Nations community, and in response to the growing global emphasis on mental health at work, WHO Uganda has launched a groundbreaking initiative titled “Men Talk.” More than just a conversation series, Men Talk is fast becoming a movement—reshaping how masculinity, vulnerability, and mental well-being are understood in organizational spaces.

Creating a Safe Space for Men's Mental Health

‘Men Talk’ is designed as a confidential and supportive platform where male colleagues can openly discuss personal and emotional issues that are often buried under professional expectations or cultural taboos. The series directly addresses the emotional isolation men may experience due to traditional societal expectations and workplace hierarchies, where appearing strong, silent, and composed is often mistaken for leadership and stability.

“We’re not just creating dialogue—we’re building a new emotional vocabulary for men in the workplace,” said a team member involved in the planning of the series.

The idea was born from a realization that while many global conversations around mental health have gained momentum, men’s mental health remains largely unspoken—particularly in the workplace. WHO Uganda decided to take the lead in shifting the narrative and making space for the mental and emotional struggles of men, often overshadowed by their roles as providers, leaders, and protectors.

Two Sessions, Deep Impact

So far, two powerful sessions have taken place:

1. “A Man and His Identity: What Determines Your Worth?”

This session delved into the complex interplay between societal expectations and personal value, examining how notions of masculinity are often constructed around professional success, stoicism, and the ability to endure without complaint. Participants reflected on how these ideals impact their emotional resilience, self-worth, and relationships.

2. “A Man and His Finances”

This second session struck a particularly strong chord. Addressing the burden of financial responsibility, it opened dialogue about the emotional toll men face in managing household budgets, career pressures, and expectations to provide. The session encouraged discussions on financial literacy, early mentorship, and healthy financial habits—not just as economic topics, but as critical components of mental well-being.

Both sessions were designed to be interactive, rooted in real-life narratives, and anchored in empathy. The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.

“For the first time, I felt seen—not just as a team lead or a professional, but as a man navigating real challenges,” shared Christopher Chikombero, Team Lead, Country Support Unit.

“The sessions have addressed relevant and practical topics. They’ve also offered men a safe space to talk,” added Nasan Natseri, Country Office Data Manager.

Benjamin Agaba, Finance Assistant, said: “The first session reminded us of men’s roles from both biblical and societal lenses. In the second session, I appreciated the practical wisdom shared. Men need to teach their sons about money early—don’t wait for adulthood. Financial management is not just a skill; it’s a foundation for peace of mind.”

The Ripple Effect: From Conversation to Community

Recognizing the importance of ongoing peer support, a dedicated WhatsApp group was created for male staff. It has evolved into a virtual sanctuary, where men now regularly share reflections, offer emotional support, and build camaraderie around topics that rarely surface in conventional workplace interactions.

The group’s existence symbolizes something much deeper—the trust and cultural shift that this initiative has enabled. The excitement within the group is growing, with participants already suggesting future topics such as fatherhood, emotional intelligence, marital stress, and aging. This enthusiastic response signals that Men Talk is no longer just a series—it’s a sustained movement.

Toward a Healthier, More Empathetic Workplace

The broader impact of ‘Men Talk’ is not limited to mental health alone. It represents a cultural transformation within WHO Uganda—one that acknowledges emotional expression as a strength, not a weakness, and redefines professional spaces to include empathy, compassion, and emotional awareness.

This initiative aligns with the United Nations' ongoing commitment to staff well-being, workplace equity, and mental health promotion. By carving out space for men to open up about their internal struggles, WHO Uganda is dismantling harmful masculine norms and building a work culture where every individual—regardless of gender—is empowered to be whole, human, and heard.

A Blueprint for the Future

The success of Men Talk in Uganda could serve as a model for other WHO country offices and UN agencies. By centering men’s emotional well-being within organizational mental health strategies, institutions can foster holistic inclusivity, enhance team cohesion, and promote psychological safety across all levels.

With more sessions on the horizon, WHO Uganda’s Men Talk is a bold reminder that mental health initiatives must be inclusive, intentional, and transformative. The message is clear: when men are supported to heal and connect, everyone benefits—from homes to teams to entire communities.