Left Menu

Allegations of HIV-Infected Blood Transfusion in Jharkhand: A Deepening Crisis

Parents of a seven-year-old Thalassemia patient have accused a blood bank in Jharkhand of transfusing HIV-infected blood. A government probe has been initiated to investigate the claim. The young patient has received 25 units of blood from the facility, leading to the recent HIV-positive diagnosis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chaibasa | Updated: 24-10-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 23:26 IST
Allegations of HIV-Infected Blood Transfusion in Jharkhand: A Deepening Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing turn of events, parents of a young Thalassemia patient have leveled serious allegations against a blood bank in West Singhbhum, Jharkhand, claiming that HIV-infected blood was administered to their son.

The seven-year-old, who has been receiving free blood transfusions at the facility, tested positive for HIV last week, according to the District Civil Surgeon, Dr. Sushanto Majhee.

A three-member government team is investigating the claims, with each blood donor being scrutinized. Dr. Majhee emphasized that action will be taken against those responsible if the allegations are found to be true.

TRENDING

1
India Triumphs in Nail-Biting ODI Against Australia

India Triumphs in Nail-Biting ODI Against Australia

 Australia
2
Delhi Airport's Renovated Terminal 2: A Step Towards Aviation Excellence

Delhi Airport's Renovated Terminal 2: A Step Towards Aviation Excellence

 India
3
Political Betrayals in Jammu and Kashmir: The 3-1 Rajya Sabha Elections Fallout

Political Betrayals in Jammu and Kashmir: The 3-1 Rajya Sabha Elections Fall...

 India
4
Impending Cyclonic Storm Threatens South India

Impending Cyclonic Storm Threatens South India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

ChatGPT can execute real engineering tasks in seconds

Low-power, high-performance: Future of generative AI in IoT systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025