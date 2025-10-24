Allegations of HIV-Infected Blood Transfusion in Jharkhand: A Deepening Crisis
Parents of a seven-year-old Thalassemia patient have accused a blood bank in Jharkhand of transfusing HIV-infected blood. A government probe has been initiated to investigate the claim. The young patient has received 25 units of blood from the facility, leading to the recent HIV-positive diagnosis.
In a disturbing turn of events, parents of a young Thalassemia patient have leveled serious allegations against a blood bank in West Singhbhum, Jharkhand, claiming that HIV-infected blood was administered to their son.
The seven-year-old, who has been receiving free blood transfusions at the facility, tested positive for HIV last week, according to the District Civil Surgeon, Dr. Sushanto Majhee.
A three-member government team is investigating the claims, with each blood donor being scrutinized. Dr. Majhee emphasized that action will be taken against those responsible if the allegations are found to be true.
