Post-Diwali Pollution Crisis: Delhi-NCR Hospitals See Surge in Health Complications

The days following Diwali have seen a significant deterioration in air quality across Delhi-NCR, as hospitals report an uptick in respiratory and pregnancy-related health issues.

Doctors across the region link this surge to air and noise pollution from firecrackers, particularly the ones burst overnight.

Health professionals across the region reported a sharp increase in both outpatient and emergency cases between October 20 and 23, correlating with a marked rise in pollution levels that pegged Delhi's Air Quality Index into the 'very poor' category.

The sudden onslaught of dense smog filled with smoke and fine particulate matter is proving challenging for vulnerable groups including the elderly, children, pregnant women, and those with chronic health conditions.

In particular, there has been an alarming 30% surge in patients experiencing asthma, breathing issues, and allergic reactions, according to Dr Pulkit Agarwal of SilverStreak Superspeciality Hospital.

Dr Mohit Bhardwaj of Shalby International Hospital, Gurugram, advised people with existing health challenges to stay indoors during high pollution periods, utilize N95 masks, and maintain prescribed medications.

Gynaecologists, meanwhile, are alerting the public to the subtler yet significant impacts of pollution on maternal and foetal health, noting increased reports of maternal breathing issues, dizziness, and hypertension.

Dr Astha Dayal of CK Birla Hospital emphasized concerns over particulate matter affecting foetal development.

Dr Yashica Gudesar of Max Super Speciality Hospital, Dwarka warned about raised risks of preterm births and low birth weights due to prolonged exposure.

Experts are calling for more responsible festival celebrations, advocating for quieter, environmentally friendly firework events and increased public awareness.

(With inputs from agencies.)