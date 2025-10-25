Temple Treats Turn Tragic: Deadly Offering Unveils Village Calamity

A tragic incident has struck a village where a woman died, and around a dozen villagers, including children, fell seriously ill after consuming temple offerings, commonly known as 'prasad'.

According to local reports, residents had placed sweets at a temple as part of a festive tradition. However, upon distribution on Thursday, these seemingly benign offerings turned hazardous, as 12 to 15 individuals suffered severe symptoms including stomach pain, vomiting, and diarrhoea.

The most severe case resulted in the death of Munni Devi, 55, on Saturday morning. Others affected were rushed to various hospitals for urgent care. As investigations proceed, authorities suspect food poisoning from spoiled sweets and are conducting tests to confirm the contamination source.