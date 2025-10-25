Left Menu

Temple Treats Turn Tragic: Deadly Offering Unveils Village Calamity

A tragic incident unfolded in a village as a woman died and several others fell ill after consuming contaminated temple offerings. The sweets, distributed as part of a festive ritual, caused severe symptoms in the villagers, prompting urgent medical attention and an investigation into the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hathras | Updated: 25-10-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 13:01 IST
Temple Treats Turn Tragic: Deadly Offering Unveils Village Calamity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident has struck a village where a woman died, and around a dozen villagers, including children, fell seriously ill after consuming temple offerings, commonly known as 'prasad'.

According to local reports, residents had placed sweets at a temple as part of a festive tradition. However, upon distribution on Thursday, these seemingly benign offerings turned hazardous, as 12 to 15 individuals suffered severe symptoms including stomach pain, vomiting, and diarrhoea.

The most severe case resulted in the death of Munni Devi, 55, on Saturday morning. Others affected were rushed to various hospitals for urgent care. As investigations proceed, authorities suspect food poisoning from spoiled sweets and are conducting tests to confirm the contamination source.

TRENDING

1
IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critical Minerals Mission

IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critica...

 India
2
Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

 India
3
HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

 India
4
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Vision in Tamil Nadu

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Visi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI transforms solar energy management and storage

Digital transformation becomes engine of sustainable growth

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025