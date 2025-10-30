Illegal Hospital Shutdown: Patients Relocated After Unauthorized Operations

A private hospital operating without legal authorization in Chanda district has been sealed by officials. This decisive move came after a complaint was submitted to the Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Bharat Bhushan.

During the raid, led by Additional CMO Dr. Prabhat Dutt Tiwari, a joint health department and police team discovered three patients who had recently undergone surgeries. These patients were then transferred to a nearby community health center to ensure they received appropriate medical care.

Officials confirmed that the hospital operator fled upon being warned about the inspection. The hospital staff failed to provide any registration or authorization documents, prompting the authorities to seal the facility and initiate further legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)