India's Health Ministry Sets Triple Guinness World Records in Empowering Women's Health

In a landmark achievement, India's Union Health Ministry secured three Guinness World Records titles as part of its 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan' campaign, underscoring the nation's commitment to preventive and women-centric healthcare. The initiative achieved record-breaking numbers in healthcare platform registrations and screenings for breast cancer and vital signs.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the campaign was held from September 27 to October 2, 2025, paralleling Poshan Maah (nutrition month). Modi emphasized the crucial role of women's health in a family's wellbeing, asserting that a healthy mother ensures a healthy family. Aiming at early detection and accessibility to health services, the campaign sought to empower families to adopt healthier lifestyles.

The initiative saw unprecedented community participation across India, with the organisation of numerous health camps and involvement of multiple government bodies and community platforms. Outcomes included millions of screenings for various health conditions, showcasing a collaborative effort in achieving a 'Healthy Woman, Empowered Family, and Viksit Bharat'.