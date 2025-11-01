HIV Scandal in Jharkhand: Call for Strict Action

In Jharkhand, a troubling case involving alleged medical negligence has drawn critical attention from the state's highest office. Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar has called for stringent measures against those found responsible for a blood transfusion incident that reportedly infected five thalassemia-affected children with HIV.

The governor expressed that simply suspending the personnel involved is insufficient and stressed on the necessity of effective actions to prevent any future occurrences of similar nature. This statement was made during the foundation day celebrations of various states and Union Territories, held at Raj Bhawan.

The case revolves around an alleged incident at a local blood bank in Chaibasa, West Singhbhum, which purportedly transfused HIV-infected blood to a seven-year-old patient. A subsequent investigation by a medical team from Ranchi uncovered four additional cases of HIV among children, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)