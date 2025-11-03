Happiest Pearls: Revolutionizing Dental Care in Bengaluru

Happiest Health, the wellness enterprise established by Ashok Soota, has unveiled its latest venture, the Happiest Pearls Dental Clinic, in Indiranagar, Bengaluru. This facility promises a redefined dental experience with state-of-the-art technology and rigorous hygiene benchmarks.

The clinic, spearheaded by esteemed professionals like Dr. Achuth M. Baliga, provides a wide gamut of services, including oral maxillofacial surgery and pediatrics. It combines advanced dental procedures with personalized care, ensuring every patient experiences a blend of science, artistry, and comfort.

Under the leadership of Dr. Sreenivasan Narayana, Happiest Pearls aims to set a new benchmark in patient-centered care, blending clinical precision with empathy. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to expand Happiest Health's integrated care model in Bengaluru, aligning oral health with overall wellness.

(With inputs from agencies.)