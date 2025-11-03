Left Menu

Happiest Pearls: Revolutionizing Dental Care in Bengaluru

Happiest Health, founded by Ashok Soota, has launched the Happiest Pearls Dental Clinic in Bengaluru, featuring cutting-edge technology and exceptional hygiene. The clinic offers specialized services under the leadership of renowned dental professionals, aiming to provide comprehensive and comfortable dental experiences in a holistic wellness setting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-11-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 10:39 IST
Happiest Pearls: Revolutionizing Dental Care in Bengaluru

Happiest Health, the wellness enterprise established by Ashok Soota, has unveiled its latest venture, the Happiest Pearls Dental Clinic, in Indiranagar, Bengaluru. This facility promises a redefined dental experience with state-of-the-art technology and rigorous hygiene benchmarks.

The clinic, spearheaded by esteemed professionals like Dr. Achuth M. Baliga, provides a wide gamut of services, including oral maxillofacial surgery and pediatrics. It combines advanced dental procedures with personalized care, ensuring every patient experiences a blend of science, artistry, and comfort.

Under the leadership of Dr. Sreenivasan Narayana, Happiest Pearls aims to set a new benchmark in patient-centered care, blending clinical precision with empathy. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to expand Happiest Health's integrated care model in Bengaluru, aligning oral health with overall wellness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dynamic Water Systems: The URCA Model’s Blueprint for Resilient Coastal Cities

Balancing Food, Water, and Ecology: Sustainable Farming in China’s Sanjiang Plain

The Great Tobacco Deception: UNDP–WHO Report Exposes Lies Fueling a Global Epidemic

How Smart Fiscal Policies Can Turn Growth into Real Social and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025