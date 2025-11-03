Dollar Dominance Amidst Fed Uncertainty and Global Currency Pressure

The U.S. dollar continued its upward trajectory on Monday, reaching a three-month high as investors await economic data that could shed light on the nation's financial health. This comes in the wake of the Federal Reserve's recent decision to cut interest rates, with Chair Jerome Powell suggesting further cuts this year are unlikely.

Due to the ongoing U.S. government shutdown, important economic data releases, such as non-farm payrolls, face delays, leaving investors to rely on less comprehensive indicators like ADP employment data and ISM PMIs. Meanwhile, global currencies, including the yen and euro, remain volatile amidst these economic uncertainties.

A number of Federal Reserve bank presidents recently voiced their concerns over policy easing, adding to market speculations about a possible rate cut in December. This has resulted in the yen and euro experiencing pressures from varying interest rates and rising dollar dominance, highlighting the intricate dynamics at play in the global currency market.

