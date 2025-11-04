Dollar Peaks Amid Fed Uncertainty and Global Currency Shifts

The dollar surged to near three-month highs on Tuesday, fueled by a divided Federal Reserve dampening traders' expectations for imminent interest rate cuts. Concurrently, the Japanese yen strengthened following cautionary remarks from Tokyo officials. The British pound hovered near its lowest level since April after U.K. finance minister Rachel Reeves forecasted a budget involving 'hard choices,' hinting at potential tax increases.

After retaining its cash rate at 3.60%, the Australian dollar dipped as the Reserve Bank of Australia acknowledged the risks of loosening monetary policies amidst higher inflation rates and revived consumer demand. On a day marked by darker market sentiment, traditional safe-haven currencies like the yen and Swiss franc remained firm, reflecting investor caution.

A deficit in official U.S. economic data, a result of an ongoing government shutdown, left Federal Reserve officials and investors grappling with uncertainty. This gap in data continues to hinder accurate economic assessments, leaving stakeholders reliant on private-sector reports. Consequently, the Fed's previous rate cut is under scrutiny, with an emphasis placed on potentially being the last cut of the year by Chair Jerome Powell.

