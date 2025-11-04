Left Menu

Unveiling the Hidden Blood Biomarkers: Revolutionizing Diabetes Diagnosis

A study led by IIT Bombay identifies hidden blood biomarkers crucial for early detection of diabetic kidney disease, improving diagnosis and personalized treatment. Researchers applied metabolomics to analyze biochemical patterns using blood samples, revealing distinct metabolic subgroups among diabetics and identifying markers that could predict kidney complications earlier.

Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, along with collaborators from Osmania Medical College and Clarity Bio Systems India, have uncovered hidden blood biomarkers offering crucial insights into early detection of diabetic kidney disease. These findings promise to revolutionize diagnosis and enable more tailored treatments for patients.

India grapples with a staggering number of diabetes cases, positioning it as a public health concern. With around 101 million adults diagnosed and another 136 million at risk, late diagnosis often leads to severe complications affecting major organs. The study leverages metabolomics to grasp these changes, potentially identifying patients at risk for kidney issues sooner.

Led by Professor Pramod Wangikar, the team utilized sophisticated techniques to analyze blood metabolites, discovering key differences among diabetic patients and healthy controls. Their groundbreaking research could reshape diabetes management, paving the way for personalized care based on unique metabolic profiles, thus offering a significant leap forward in personalized medicine.

