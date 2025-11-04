Left Menu

Rheinmetall Nears Landmark Ammunition Contract

Rheinmetall, a leading German defense company, is close to finalizing a major ammunition contract potentially valued at billions of euros. In an interview, CEO Armin Papperger revealed ongoing negotiations involving the German government and discussions about a satellite system deal, emphasizing the company's strategic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 04-11-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 18:47 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

German defense giant Rheinmetall is on the verge of securing a significant multi-billion-euro ammunition supply contract, according to CEO Armin Papperger. The revelation comes from an exclusive interview with Reuters.

Papperger, speaking during a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Lithuanian ammunitions factory, highlighted that the deal could be worth up to ten billion euros. The negotiations illustrate Rheinmetall's expanding role in global defense.

The CEO also mentioned ongoing discussions with the German government regarding a satellite system, underlining multiple avenues of growth and collaboration for the company.

(With inputs from agencies.)

