Rheinmetall Nears Landmark Ammunition Contract

German defense giant Rheinmetall is on the verge of securing a significant multi-billion-euro ammunition supply contract, according to CEO Armin Papperger. The revelation comes from an exclusive interview with Reuters.

Papperger, speaking during a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Lithuanian ammunitions factory, highlighted that the deal could be worth up to ten billion euros. The negotiations illustrate Rheinmetall's expanding role in global defense.

The CEO also mentioned ongoing discussions with the German government regarding a satellite system, underlining multiple avenues of growth and collaboration for the company.

(With inputs from agencies.)