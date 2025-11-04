Left Menu

Dengue Surge Claims First Two Lives in Delhi This Year

Delhi has reported its first two dengue deaths this year, with a total case count reaching 1,136. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is undertaking measures such as fumigation drives and household surveys to control mosquito breeding and manage the outbreak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 20:09 IST
Delhi has reported its first two dengue-related deaths this year, as confirmed by a report from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Tuesday. The city recorded 67 new cases this week, bringing the total number of cases in 2023 to 1,136. Of these cases, 989 were registered by the MCD, while the remainder were reported by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Delhi Cantonment, and railway areas.

In October alone, the city saw a surge with 377 cases reported, marking the highest number for the year. In response to the outbreak, the MCD has ramped up efforts to control the spread of the disease. This includes conducting fumigation drives and launching awareness campaigns targeting mosquito breeding.

The civic body has also stepped up its surveillance activities, issuing legal notices to property owners found with mosquitogenic conditions. So far, MCD officials have conducted approximately three crore house visits, identifying mosquito breeding in 21 lakh households.

