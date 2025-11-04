Navi Mumbai Airport's New Healthcare Partnership Launches

Navi Mumbai International Airport has formed a strategic partnership with Apollo Hospitals to ensure continuous healthcare services at the new airport.

The alliance includes establishing a 24/7 medical center at Terminal 1, enhancing medical readiness and offering comprehensive emergency facilities for all airport users.

Additionally, the airport will host two state-of-the-art ICU ambulances on standby to address emergency situations swiftly and efficiently, marking an advance in emergency response infrastructure.

