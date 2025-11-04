Left Menu

Navi Mumbai Airport's New Healthcare Partnership Launches

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) partners with Apollo Hospitals to deliver 24/7 healthcare services for staff and passengers. The collaboration includes a medical center at Terminal 1, equipped for emergencies, and on-site ICU ambulances, enhancing airport emergency response capability.

Updated: 04-11-2025 20:21 IST
Navi Mumbai International Airport has formed a strategic partnership with Apollo Hospitals to ensure continuous healthcare services at the new airport.

The alliance includes establishing a 24/7 medical center at Terminal 1, enhancing medical readiness and offering comprehensive emergency facilities for all airport users.

Additionally, the airport will host two state-of-the-art ICU ambulances on standby to address emergency situations swiftly and efficiently, marking an advance in emergency response infrastructure.

