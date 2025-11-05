Left Menu

Amgen Exceeds Wall Street Forecasts Amid Strong Product Sales

Amgen reported a 12% rise in third-quarter revenue and beat Wall Street expectations. Growth was driven by strong sales of Repatha and offset increased expenses linked to the experimental drug MariTide. The company also updated its revenue and earnings forecasts upwards for the full year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 02:37 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 02:37 IST
Amgen Exceeds Wall Street Forecasts Amid Strong Product Sales
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amgen reported robust financial results on Tuesday, surpassing Wall Street expectations with a 12% increase in product sales. This impressive growth helped counterbalance rising operating expenses tied to the experimental weight-loss drug MariTide and a higher tax rate.

The biotechnology firm's revenue for the third quarter increased by 12% from the same period last year, reaching $9.56 billion. Adjusted earnings per share saw a modest rise of 1%, amounting to $5.64, exceeding analysts' expectations of a $5.01 profit per share on $8.97 billion in revenue, as gathered by LSEG data.

Amgen highlighted a 40% increase in the sales of its cholesterol-lowering drug Repatha, totaling $794 million, owing to increased demand. Alternatively, Enbrel, an arthritis medication, saw a 30% decrease in sales to $580 million, attributed to a 38% price cut resulting from changes in the U.S. Medicare health plan and favorable hospital pricing. The company projects to release key data from its ongoing MariTide studies by the year's end.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pope Leo Criticizes U.S. Immigration Policies

Pope Leo Criticizes U.S. Immigration Policies

 Global
2
Zimbabwe Appoints Marinica as New Coach for Africa Cup of Nations

Zimbabwe Appoints Marinica as New Coach for Africa Cup of Nations

 Zimbabwe
3
The California Redistricting Battle: Democrats' Bold Move Against GOP Influence

The California Redistricting Battle: Democrats' Bold Move Against GOP Influe...

 United States
4
Bipartisan Outcry: Lawmakers Demand Transparency from the Pentagon

Bipartisan Outcry: Lawmakers Demand Transparency from the Pentagon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025