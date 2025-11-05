Avian Precautions and Pharmaceutical Feuds: A Health Sector Update
England imposes mandatory bird housing to combat bird flu. Pfizer and Novo Nordisk engage in a legal battle over Metsera's acquisition. Philips' profits exceed expectations due to AI tools. Victor Conte, known for his role in a steroid scandal, passes away. US maintains a ban on Mexican cattle due to screwworm concerns.
England has mandated housing measures for birds to curb the rapid spread of bird flu, as Europe experiences a surge in outbreaks. The disease's swift advance raises fears of past crises when millions of birds were culled, escalating food prices.
In the pharmaceutical sector, a Delaware judge has temporarily declined Pfizer's plea to intervene in a $10 billion bidding war with Novo Nordisk over Metsera. The legal proceedings are set to continue during a scheduled hearing.
Dutch company Philips surpasses market expectations in third-quarter profits, attributed to their deployment of AI tools and strategic tariff adjustments. Meanwhile, notable figure Victor Conte, linked to the BALCO steroid scandal, has passed away at 75.
(With inputs from agencies.)
