Avian Precautions and Pharmaceutical Feuds: A Health Sector Update

England has mandated housing measures for birds to curb the rapid spread of bird flu, as Europe experiences a surge in outbreaks. The disease's swift advance raises fears of past crises when millions of birds were culled, escalating food prices.

In the pharmaceutical sector, a Delaware judge has temporarily declined Pfizer's plea to intervene in a $10 billion bidding war with Novo Nordisk over Metsera. The legal proceedings are set to continue during a scheduled hearing.

Dutch company Philips surpasses market expectations in third-quarter profits, attributed to their deployment of AI tools and strategic tariff adjustments. Meanwhile, notable figure Victor Conte, linked to the BALCO steroid scandal, has passed away at 75.

