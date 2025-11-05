Babyorgano Secures Rs 20-Crore Investment to Revolutionize Ayurvedic Childcare

RPSG Capital Ventures announced on Wednesday that it has spearheaded a Rs 20-crore investment in Babyorgano, a wellness brand focused on Ayurvedic childcare products.

The latest funding round also saw participation from existing investor Sauce.vc, as the Ahmedabad-based company aims to reach a revenue target of Rs 100 crore by the fiscal year 2027, officials said without revealing current figures.

Riddhi Sharma, Babyorgano's founder, along with her husband Ripul, plans to utilize the funds for enhancing product innovation, bolstering marketing strategies, and scaling up operations. Sharma highlighted a growing consumer trust in natural, Ayurvedic childcare, which is evidenced by a 40 percent repeat customer rate.

Abhishek Goenka, managing partner at RPSG Capital Ventures, emphasized the brand's strategic positioning at the intersection of rising Ayurveda credibility and a demand for chemical-free childcare. ''We foresee Babyorgano as a pioneering brand that embodies India's rich legacy of holistic wellness while addressing modern parenting needs,'' Goenka said.

The company claims to have served over one million parents, insisting that its offerings are clinically tested and safe for children.

(With inputs from agencies.)