Left Menu

Babyorgano Secures Rs 20-Crore Investment to Revolutionize Ayurvedic Childcare

RPSG Capital Ventures has led a Rs 20-crore funding round for Babyorgano, an Ayurvedic wellness brand for children. The investment aims to boost product innovation, marketing, and operations, driven by rising consumer trust in natural childcare solutions. The brand targets a Rs 100-crore revenue by FY27.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-11-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 13:08 IST
Babyorgano Secures Rs 20-Crore Investment to Revolutionize Ayurvedic Childcare
  • Country:
  • India

RPSG Capital Ventures announced on Wednesday that it has spearheaded a Rs 20-crore investment in Babyorgano, a wellness brand focused on Ayurvedic childcare products.

The latest funding round also saw participation from existing investor Sauce.vc, as the Ahmedabad-based company aims to reach a revenue target of Rs 100 crore by the fiscal year 2027, officials said without revealing current figures.

Riddhi Sharma, Babyorgano's founder, along with her husband Ripul, plans to utilize the funds for enhancing product innovation, bolstering marketing strategies, and scaling up operations. Sharma highlighted a growing consumer trust in natural, Ayurvedic childcare, which is evidenced by a 40 percent repeat customer rate.

Abhishek Goenka, managing partner at RPSG Capital Ventures, emphasized the brand's strategic positioning at the intersection of rising Ayurveda credibility and a demand for chemical-free childcare. ''We foresee Babyorgano as a pioneering brand that embodies India's rich legacy of holistic wellness while addressing modern parenting needs,'' Goenka said.

The company claims to have served over one million parents, insisting that its offerings are clinically tested and safe for children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mikie Sherrill Elected Governor of New Jersey: A Democratic Triumph

Mikie Sherrill Elected Governor of New Jersey: A Democratic Triumph

 United States
2
Zohran Mamdani's Historic Win: From Kampala to New York's Helm

Zohran Mamdani's Historic Win: From Kampala to New York's Helm

 Global
3
Bihar Assembly Elections: A Battle for Change

Bihar Assembly Elections: A Battle for Change

 India
4
Rahul Gandhi should know that running the country is not game for children: Rajnath Singh at Jamui rally in Bihar.

Rahul Gandhi should know that running the country is not game for children: ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025