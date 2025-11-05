Left Menu

FDA's Controversial Approval: Forzinity Green-Lit Amid Criticism

The FDA approved Forzinity, a costly drug for Barth syndrome, despite its limited efficacy over a placebo. The decision faced internal opposition but was driven by patient demand and advocacy. Stealth Biotherapeutics plans to launch the drug in December, pricing it at nearly $800,000 annually.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 16:38 IST
FDA's Controversial Approval: Forzinity Green-Lit Amid Criticism

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has faced criticism after approving a high-priced drug for Barth syndrome, a rare disease, despite data suggesting it is no more effective than a placebo. According to a Reuters review, while the drug elamipretide, branded as Forzinity, was deemed safe, its efficacy remains disputed among FDA data reviewers.

Despite nearly a dozen reviewers advising against approval, the FDA gave the green light on September 19, following signs of improved motor skills in some patients and a significant need within the patient community. The drug, developed by Stealth Biotherapeutics, becomes the first treatment option for Barth syndrome, impacting around 150 individuals in the U.S., mainly males. The disease often results in severe heart failure in infancy.

Documents reveal Hylton Joffe, an FDA office chief, cited a study showing a 45% increase in knee strength among other factors for the accelerated approval, discounting some findings from previous trials. The approval process reportedly faced pressure from lawmakers, physicians, and patient advocates urging swift action. Stealth Biotherapeutics is preparing to launch Forzinity, priced at $800,000 annually, amid plans for further studies to confirm its benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress Exposes NDA's Bihar Legacy: 20 Points of Deception and Neglect

Congress Exposes NDA's Bihar Legacy: 20 Points of Deception and Neglect

 India
2
Glen Industries Limited Reports Strong Growth in Sustainable Packaging Solutions

Glen Industries Limited Reports Strong Growth in Sustainable Packaging Solut...

 India
3
Tragedy on Ile d'Oleron: Motorist Injures Nine in Deliberate Collisions

Tragedy on Ile d'Oleron: Motorist Injures Nine in Deliberate Collisions

 France
4
Japan Deploys Troops to Combat Surge in Bear Attacks

Japan Deploys Troops to Combat Surge in Bear Attacks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025