Tragic Loss Sparks Investigation at Jharkhand Clinic

A 14-month-old child has tragically died, allegedly from a wrong injection administered at a private clinic in Jharkhand's Palamu district, according to police reports.

Akhtar Alam, the grieving father from Sagalim Parsiya village in Panki, reported the incident to authorities after his son, who was suffering from vomiting, was injected at the clinic and died shortly afterwards.

Jyoti Lal Rajwar of the Panki police station stated that a post-mortem report is awaited to confirm the exact cause of death. The family held a protest at the clinic following the devastating loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)