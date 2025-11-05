Left Menu

Tragic Loss Sparks Investigation at Jharkhand Clinic

A 14-month-old child passed away allegedly due to a wrong injection at a private clinic in Jharkhand's Palamu district. The child's father, Akhtar Alam, filed a complaint, leading to a police investigation. The cause of death will be confirmed following a post-mortem report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Medininagar | Updated: 05-11-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 18:58 IST
Tragic Loss Sparks Investigation at Jharkhand Clinic
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 14-month-old child has tragically died, allegedly from a wrong injection administered at a private clinic in Jharkhand's Palamu district, according to police reports.

Akhtar Alam, the grieving father from Sagalim Parsiya village in Panki, reported the incident to authorities after his son, who was suffering from vomiting, was injected at the clinic and died shortly afterwards.

Jyoti Lal Rajwar of the Panki police station stated that a post-mortem report is awaited to confirm the exact cause of death. The family held a protest at the clinic following the devastating loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Putin Urges Drafting of Nuclear Testing Proposals Amid U.S. Assertiveness

Putin Urges Drafting of Nuclear Testing Proposals Amid U.S. Assertiveness

 Global
2
India's Space Odyssey: Pioneering a New Era

India's Space Odyssey: Pioneering a New Era

 India
3
Peace restored in Naxal-hit areas of Chhattisgarh; Naxalism on wane: Vice President CP Radhakrishnan at state event in Nava Raipur.

Peace restored in Naxal-hit areas of Chhattisgarh; Naxalism on wane: Vice Pr...

 India
4
Tragic End: Marital Strife Leads to Double Death in Deoghar

Tragic End: Marital Strife Leads to Double Death in Deoghar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025