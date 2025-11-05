Consumer Court Targets Salman Khan Over Alleged Misleading Pan Masala Ads

In a significant move, a consumer court has issued notices to Bollywood star Salman Khan and a pan masala company, citing claims of a deceptive campaign promoting a product deemed harmful to public health.

The complaint, filed by advocate and BJP leader Inder Mohan Singh Honey, calls for a ban on advertisements for such toxic products and the revocation of government awards given to Salman Khan for allegedly misleading the public.

With the next hearing slated for November 27, the Kota District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission seeks responses from Khan and the company over accusations of false advertising, particularly regarding the claimed saffron content in their products, which are accused of enticing youth into harmful consumption.

(With inputs from agencies.)