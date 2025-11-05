Left Menu

Consumer Court Targets Salman Khan Over Alleged Misleading Pan Masala Ads

A consumer court has issued notices to Bollywood actor Salman Khan and a pan masala company for allegedly running a misleading campaign promoting a hazardous product. The complaint argues that the ads make false claims about saffron content. Responses are sought by November 27.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 05-11-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 21:25 IST
Consumer Court Targets Salman Khan Over Alleged Misleading Pan Masala Ads
campaign
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, a consumer court has issued notices to Bollywood star Salman Khan and a pan masala company, citing claims of a deceptive campaign promoting a product deemed harmful to public health.

The complaint, filed by advocate and BJP leader Inder Mohan Singh Honey, calls for a ban on advertisements for such toxic products and the revocation of government awards given to Salman Khan for allegedly misleading the public.

With the next hearing slated for November 27, the Kota District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission seeks responses from Khan and the company over accusations of false advertising, particularly regarding the claimed saffron content in their products, which are accused of enticing youth into harmful consumption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Services Sector Hits Eight-Month High Despite Tariff Uncertainty

U.S. Services Sector Hits Eight-Month High Despite Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
2
Political Allegiances in Telangana: The Secret Pact Unveiled

Political Allegiances in Telangana: The Secret Pact Unveiled

 India
3
Chhattisgarh's Akanksha Satyavanshi: Behind India's World Cup Win

Chhattisgarh's Akanksha Satyavanshi: Behind India's World Cup Win

 India
4
Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani's Election Shakes Wall Street

Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani's Election Shakes Wall Street

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025