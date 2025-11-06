Suresh Gopi's AIIMS Appeal: A Push for Healthcare in Kerala

Union Minister Suresh Gopi reiterated his plea for an AIIMS in Kerala's Alappuzha, citing the district's lack of development, at a public event.

He proposed Idukki or Thrissur as alternatives if Alappuzha faced obstacles. Gopi vowed not to canvass for votes without AIIMS plans materializing in the state.

The CPI(M) responded, claiming Gopi's comments were controversial since a site in Kozhikode has been proposed and land was acquired already for AIIMS.

(With inputs from agencies.)