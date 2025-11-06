Left Menu

Suresh Gopi's AIIMS Appeal: A Push for Healthcare in Kerala

Union Minister Suresh Gopi emphasizes the need for an AIIMS in Kerala's Alappuzha district, citing its underdevelopment. If Alappuzha is unsuitable, he suggests Idukki or Thrissur. The ruling CPI(M) argues a proposal exists for Kozhikode. Gopi insists without AIIMS, he won't seek votes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 06-11-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 12:08 IST
Suresh Gopi's AIIMS Appeal: A Push for Healthcare in Kerala
AIIMS
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Suresh Gopi reiterated his plea for an AIIMS in Kerala's Alappuzha, citing the district's lack of development, at a public event.

He proposed Idukki or Thrissur as alternatives if Alappuzha faced obstacles. Gopi vowed not to canvass for votes without AIIMS plans materializing in the state.

The CPI(M) responded, claiming Gopi's comments were controversial since a site in Kozhikode has been proposed and land was acquired already for AIIMS.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Fuels RJD-Congress Rift Amidst Election Drama

PM Modi Fuels RJD-Congress Rift Amidst Election Drama

 India
2
Modi Accuses Opposition of Favoring Infiltrators Over National Progress

Modi Accuses Opposition of Favoring Infiltrators Over National Progress

 India
3
Trump's Plea for Media Tycoon Sparks Tension in U.S.-China Relations

Trump's Plea for Media Tycoon Sparks Tension in U.S.-China Relations

 Global
4
From Fields to Courts: Key Highlights in Recent Sports News

From Fields to Courts: Key Highlights in Recent Sports News

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption boosts industry stability and ESG performance in manufacturing

AI integration in government services demands urgent action

How digital currencies reshape market stability in developed and emerging economies

Prompt injection attacks undermine AI safety despite advanced alignment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025