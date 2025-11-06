Transforming Young Lives: The Impact of West Bengal's 'Sishu Saathi' Programme
Mamata Banerjee announced that West Bengal's 'Sishu Saathi' programme has provided free medical treatment to over 63,000 children. Launched in 2013, this programme targets congenital and structural disorders, with costs exceeding Rs 300 crore. It aims to ensure children from financially weaker families receive essential healthcare without financial burdens.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee revealed on Thursday that the state's 'Sishu Saathi' programme has benefitted over 63,000 children by providing free medical treatment since its inception in 2013.
The programme, designed to offer specialized healthcare services for children with congenital and structural disorders, has resulted in expenditures exceeding Rs 300 crore.
Banerjee emphasized the government's commitment to child healthcare, stating that 'Sishu Saathi' covers treatment for conditions like Congenital Heart Disease and Cleft Lip under full financial coverage by the state in both public and private hospitals.
