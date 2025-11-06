Nigeria Renews Push to Eradicate Polio by 2030 Through Unified Action

In a unified display of commitment and resolve, Nigeria, in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and international partners, is escalating efforts to eradicate all forms of poliovirus by 2030. The renewed push, marked by community engagement, intensified immunisation campaigns, and government leadership, was reaffirmed on World Polio Day, 24 October 2025.

Though Nigeria celebrated a landmark victory by eradicating wild poliovirus in 2020, circulating variant poliovirus type 2 (cVPV2) still poses a threat, with active cases reported in several states. Government and health leaders are now doubling down on efforts to reach every child and close the immunisation gap that allows this disease to persist.

Survivors Become Advocates: Stories of Resilience and Purpose

Two voices echo loudly in this battle—Hassana Mohammed Bunur and Bukar Modu, both polio survivors who now champion polio vaccination in their communities.

“I now use a wheelchair, but I use my voice to save children,” said Hassana, a vibrant advocate from Borno State.

Bukar, 45, who contracted polio in childhood, remarked:

“Had I been vaccinated, my life would be very different. But I can protect others.”

Their testimonies humanize the stakes and elevate the importance of community-based education in fighting vaccine hesitancy.

Government Leadership and National Strategy

The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare (FMOH) and the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) continue to lead a strategic, data-driven campaign to eradicate poliovirus in all its forms. Nigeria’s commitment to halting poliovirus transmission by 2030 is being reinforced through:

Enhanced surveillance systems

Routine immunisation programs

Supplementary Immunisation Activities (SIAs)

Integration of polio efforts with broader health services

The government has set a bold target under the 2025 Measles–Rubella and Polio Campaign, which aims to immunise over 106 million children—a record-breaking effort on the African continent.

Progress and Surveillance Data

Despite challenges, Nigeria is seeing measurable progress in eliminating cVPV2. According to national surveillance data:

2024: 112 cVPV2 cases were reported across 15 states

2025 (as of October): 66 cases in 44 Local Government Areas (LGAs) across 12 states—a 41% reduction in transmission

These figures show promise, but underscore the need for sustained action to reach unvaccinated children.

Partner Support and Global Collaboration

Nigeria's polio campaign is supported by a robust network of partners under the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI), including:

WHO

UNICEF

Rotary International

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Chigari Foundation

WHO provides:

Technical guidance for immunisation strategies

Logistics to access remote areas

Training for health workers in surveillance and outbreak response

Real-time data analysis to adjust campaign strategies

Corrective actions such as redeploying vaccination teams, mop-up campaigns, and community mobilisation have proven vital in closing immunisation gaps.

State-Level Engagement: World Polio Day Highlights

Across Nigeria, state governments and WHO field offices mobilised on World Polio Day to raise awareness and renew local commitments:

Taraba State: Over 2.3 million children received at least one dose of the polio vaccine during the April–June SIAs.

Gombe: Hosted a 3 km awareness walk with NYSC and Rotary.

Ebonyi: Commissioner of Health lauded WHO and partners for child health support.

Kano: Over 500 attendees, including traditional leaders and polio survivors, joined a commemoration. The Polio Survivors Association called for greater inclusion of survivors in outreach.

Similar campaigns took place in Kaduna, Kwara, Kebbi, Zamfara, and other states, creating momentum for national unity in health advocacy.

Voices from the Frontlines

“On World Polio Day 2025, we renew our collective commitment to reach every child, with every vaccine, everywhere—until polio is gone for good,” said Dr. Buma Bordiya, Commissioner of Health, Taraba State.

Dr. Kofi Boateng, WHO Polio Eradication Programme Cluster Lead, reinforced:

“The only reason the poliovirus continues to circulate is because some children remain unvaccinated. The vaccine is safe and effective, and every child must be protected.”

Building a Polio-Free Future: The Road to 2030

Nigeria’s progress stands on three critical pillars:

Strong political will from federal and state governments Partnerships with global and local stakeholders Grassroots community mobilisation and trust-building

But to reach zero polio transmission, every Nigerian must play a role—from health workers to caregivers, educators, religious leaders, and traditional rulers.

“Polio is still a threat,” says survivor Bukar Modu. “But vaccines save lives. Let’s protect every child.”

A Shared Responsibility

As Nigeria accelerates toward its 2030 polio eradication goal, the national campaign reminds the world that progress is possible—and personal. The stories of Hassana and Bukar are not just about surviving; they are about leading a movement that ensures no child suffers from a preventable disease.

With unwavering government resolve, partner commitment, and community-driven action, Nigeria is poised to make history—again—as it works to eliminate all forms of polio and secure a healthier future for its children.