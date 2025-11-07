Taranaki Celebrates Opening of State-of-the-Art Cancer Centre Bringing Care Closer to Home

Patients across Taranaki now have access to advanced, world-class cancer treatment closer to home with the official opening of the Taranaki Cancer Centre, Health Minister Simeon Brown announced. The landmark facility represents a significant leap forward in regional healthcare, reducing the need for patients to travel long distances for critical treatments.

“This centre marks a major milestone for patients and families across Taranaki,” Mr Brown said. “It delivers modern, patient-focused cancer care in a purpose-built facility designed to meet the region’s needs, both now and into the future.”

At the core of the new facility is Taranaki’s first Linear Accelerator (LINAC) — a sophisticated piece of medical equipment that delivers radiation therapy with pinpoint precision. This technology allows clinicians to target cancer cells while minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissue, significantly improving treatment effectiveness and patient comfort.

Each year, around 300 Taranaki patients require radiation therapy, many of whom have previously endured frequent and stressful trips to Palmerston North for multiple sessions. The new LINAC will now allow up to 80 percent of radiation treatments to be administered locally, cutting down on travel time and ensuring patients can spend more time with family during their recovery. Only one initial planning visit outside the region will now be required for most cases.

The centre’s opening also expands chemotherapy access, which will now be available five days a week instead of four. This enhancement ensures greater flexibility in treatment scheduling, reduces waiting times, and improves access to essential cancer medications for local patients.

The $56.1 million facility includes:

10 chemotherapy chairs (up from eight previously)

Eight outpatient family rooms equipped with video-conferencing technology

Two isolation rooms for specialized care

Dedicated family spaces to support patients and their loved ones throughout the treatment journey

The Taranaki Cancer Centre forms part of the $462.6 million redevelopment of Taranaki Base Hospital, a transformative project aimed at modernising and expanding healthcare infrastructure across the region. The redevelopment includes the new East Wing Building, which is nearing completion and will house expanded capacity and cutting-edge facilities for both patients and medical professionals.

Minister Brown highlighted the government’s commitment to building a resilient, modern healthcare system that delivers equitable services to all New Zealanders. “This new cancer centre will reduce long journeys for treatment, give patients more time with their loved ones, and support better health outcomes,” he said. “It also ensures clinicians have the advanced tools and environment they need to deliver world-class care — right here in Taranaki.”

The opening of the Taranaki Cancer Centre is being celebrated as a defining moment in the region’s healthcare history, marking a future where world-class cancer treatment is available within reach of every patient in Taranaki.