Pharma Giants Respond to U.S. Price Cut Demands

Recently, major pharmaceutical companies announced initiatives to sell drugs directly to U.S. patients, aiming to bypass traditional middlemen such as pharmacies and insurers. These efforts come after President Trump's push for lower drug prices across the nation.

The Trump administration is set to launch TrumpRx.gov in 2026, a dedicated platform to offer discounted prescription drugs. Currently, Americans pay the highest prices globally for these medicines, significantly more than in other developed countries.

Pharma firms like AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly, Merck, and Pfizer have all confirmed deals ensuring substantial price cuts. These initiatives also involve collaborations with telehealth platforms to expand patient access to essential medications, regardless of their insurance status. This move could reshape the landscape of pharmaceutical sales and healthcare affordability in the U.S.

