Pharma Giants Respond to U.S. Price Cut Demands

In response to President Trump's demand for reduced prescription drug prices, several major pharmaceutical companies in the U.S. are initiating direct-to-consumer sales and substantial discounts. A government website, TrumpRx.gov, will launch in 2026, aiming to facilitate access to affordable medications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 15:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Recently, major pharmaceutical companies announced initiatives to sell drugs directly to U.S. patients, aiming to bypass traditional middlemen such as pharmacies and insurers. These efforts come after President Trump's push for lower drug prices across the nation.

The Trump administration is set to launch TrumpRx.gov in 2026, a dedicated platform to offer discounted prescription drugs. Currently, Americans pay the highest prices globally for these medicines, significantly more than in other developed countries.

Pharma firms like AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly, Merck, and Pfizer have all confirmed deals ensuring substantial price cuts. These initiatives also involve collaborations with telehealth platforms to expand patient access to essential medications, regardless of their insurance status. This move could reshape the landscape of pharmaceutical sales and healthcare affordability in the U.S.

