Italy's Largest Union CGIL Calls December 12 General Strike
Italy's largest union, CGIL, plans a general strike on December 12 to protest budget cuts proposed by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government. The union opposes cuts to public services and defense spending increases, advocating for labor contract renewal instead. The budget may be revised in parliament soon.
Milan | Updated: 07-11-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 18:40 IST
- Country:
- Italy
Italy's most influential labor union, CGIL, has announced plans for a general strike on December 12, opposing the government's proposed budget cuts.
Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's fiscal plans involve significant charges on banks and insurance firms to aid state finances, but CGIL criticizes the reductions in public service spending while defense expenditures increase.
The union insists the strike aims to renew expired labor contracts and strengthen purchasing power, as debate around the budget's approval continues.
