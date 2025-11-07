Italy's Largest Union CGIL Calls December 12 General Strike

Italy's most influential labor union, CGIL, has announced plans for a general strike on December 12, opposing the government's proposed budget cuts.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's fiscal plans involve significant charges on banks and insurance firms to aid state finances, but CGIL criticizes the reductions in public service spending while defense expenditures increase.

The union insists the strike aims to renew expired labor contracts and strengthen purchasing power, as debate around the budget's approval continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)