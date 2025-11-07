Left Menu

Pork Ban Enforced as Kerala District Battles African Swine Fever Outbreak

Several panchayats in North Kerala were declared surveillance zones following the detection of African swine fever in a wild boar carcass. This action limits pork sales and animal transport to prevent the disease's spread, although it poses no threat to humans. Vigilance is urged among local pig farmers.

In a decisive move to curb the spread of African swine fever, the district administration in North Kerala has declared several panchayats as surveillance zones. The highly infectious disease was recently detected in a wild boar carcass in the area known as Marutha. Fortunately, officials have reassured the public that the disease poses no risk to humans.

The districts within a 10 km radius, including Vazhikkadavu, Edakkara, Pothukallu, Chungathara, Karulai, and Muthedam, have restricted sales and transportation of pigs and pork products. Authorities confirmed that within one kilometer of the epicenter, no commercial pig farms exist, avoiding the need for pig culling.

District officials emphasize that farmers should remain vigilant for symptoms of swine fever in pigs and report any suspected cases promptly. Despite no immediate vaccine available, proactive measures are underway to contain potential mass pig fatalities and prevent the disease's spread.

