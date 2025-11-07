Left Menu

Unveiling a Silent Threat: The Critical Importance of Early Detection in Undescended Testis

A 24-year-old man underwent successful laparoscopic surgery to remove a large germ cell tumour originating from an undescended testis. The operation highlights the significant risks of cryptorchidism, urging early surgical intervention and lifelong monitoring to prevent testicular cancer.

A young man in his twenties underwent a significant medical procedure at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, where a germ cell tumour measuring 24 x 14 x 15 cm was laparoscopically removed from an undescended testis. Doctors quickly intervened before the condition could advance further.

The patient's abdominal discomfort and a newly discovered lump led him to seek medical attention. Imaging revealed a mass emerging from an undescended right testis, a condition known as cryptorchidism. This condition, if neglected, significantly increases the risk of developing testicular cancer.

Dr. Ashish Dey, who led the surgical team, emphasized the importance of early surgical correction. Undescended testis is common in infants and males with this condition have a much higher cancer risk. Regular monitoring, self-examinations, and diagnostic tests are crucial steps toward prevention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

