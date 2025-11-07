Left Menu

Medanta's Profits Surge in September Quarter

Global Health Ltd, operating under Medanta, reported a 21% increase in profit to Rs 158 crore for the September quarter. Revenue increased to Rs 1,099 crore. However, shares fell by 2.25% to Rs 1,251.45 on the BSE. CEO Pankaj Sahni cited broad growth across the network.

Global Health Ltd, the parent company of the Medanta hospital brand, has announced a 21% year-on-year rise in profit after tax, totaling Rs 158 crore for the September quarter.

This is an increase from Rs 131 crore in the same period last year, with revenue from operations climbing to Rs 1,099 crore, compared to Rs 957 crore previously.

Despite the impressive financial results, shares of the company fell 2.25%, closing at Rs 1,251.45 on the BSE, reflecting market fluctuations. CEO Pankaj Sahni noted the growth momentum across all facilities within the Medanta network.

