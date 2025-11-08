Vaccine Reviews, AI Advances, and a DNA Pioneer Passes

In recent health developments, U.S. vaccine experts are set to review hepatitis B data after the CDC delayed a vote. The group aims to assess the recommendation for universal hepatitis B vaccinations by December.

Meanwhile, China has rescinded a ban on Brazilian poultry imports after an avian influenza outbreak prompted an embargo earlier this year. The move comes as industries grapple with international trade disruptions.

Also in the spotlight, Tenaya Therapeutics announced a setback as the FDA placed a clinical hold on its gene therapy trial for an inherited heart disease, causing a notable dip in the company's share prices.

In a loss to the scientific community, James D. Watson, co-discoverer of DNA's structure, has passed away at 97. Watson's pivotal work in genetics paved the way for modern biotechnology.

Turning to the pharmaceutical industry, Indian firm Lupin reported a substantial 73.3% increase in quarterly profits, thanks largely to a boost in demand for respiratory drugs.

Lastly, Microsoft has unveiled plans for a new 'superintelligence' team aimed initially at advancing capabilities in medical diagnosis, joining a competitive field striving for AI innovation.