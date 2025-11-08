Left Menu

Pharmac's Dilemma: Balancing Budget and Expectations

New Zealand's Pharmac is evaluating how to manage its medicine funding list. Facing budget constraints, the agency faces a challenge in balancing financial limitations with expectations. Spending significantly more on pharmaceuticals could detract from other health services, raising concerns about overall health outcomes and the necessity for strategic resource allocation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Auckland | Updated: 08-11-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 10:52 IST
Pharmac's Dilemma: Balancing Budget and Expectations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand's drug-buying agency, Pharmac, is currently reassessing how it handles its investment wish list for medicines. This move is part of a broader 'reset' aimed at making the agency more transparent and outward-focused.

The agency maintains a substantial backlog of 123 medicines awaiting funding. A new proposal suggests cutting the bottom 20% of items if the list exceeds 100 applications, or 10% if it falls below that threshold. This decision highlights the agency's struggle with unmet expectations due to budget limitations.

Despite an increase in funding, New Zealand continues to spend less on health compared to similar nations, particularly on pharmaceuticals. The debate extends to the potential benefits of reallocating funds to other health sectors, ensuring a more balanced approach to enhancing overall public health.

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra Firm Faces Double Stamp Duty in Land Deal Controversy

Maharashtra Firm Faces Double Stamp Duty in Land Deal Controversy

 India
2
Senate Stalemate: Can Bipartisanship Break the 39-Day Government Shutdown?

Senate Stalemate: Can Bipartisanship Break the 39-Day Government Shutdown?

 United States
3
Breaking Barriers in Flames: Meet Pakistan's Trailblazing Female Firefighter

Breaking Barriers in Flames: Meet Pakistan's Trailblazing Female Firefighter

 Pakistan
4
Liverpool's Tenacity Tested in Premier League Comeback Quest

Liverpool's Tenacity Tested in Premier League Comeback Quest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025