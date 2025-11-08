Pharmac's Dilemma: Balancing Budget and Expectations

New Zealand's drug-buying agency, Pharmac, is currently reassessing how it handles its investment wish list for medicines. This move is part of a broader 'reset' aimed at making the agency more transparent and outward-focused.

The agency maintains a substantial backlog of 123 medicines awaiting funding. A new proposal suggests cutting the bottom 20% of items if the list exceeds 100 applications, or 10% if it falls below that threshold. This decision highlights the agency's struggle with unmet expectations due to budget limitations.

Despite an increase in funding, New Zealand continues to spend less on health compared to similar nations, particularly on pharmaceuticals. The debate extends to the potential benefits of reallocating funds to other health sectors, ensuring a more balanced approach to enhancing overall public health.