One more involved in Salem double murder case held

One more person involved in the alleged murder of two septuagenarian women was arrested on Saturday, police said.

The women went missing on November 4 while grazing their goats.

The locals alerted the police after the bodies of the two women were found floating in the pond near a stone quarry, an official said.

According to the Magudamchavadi Police, the officials were investigating the case.

''He is a 52-year-old man. He was an accomplice to the main accused, a 55-year-old man, who was arrested on November 7,'' a police official told PTI on Saturday.

The 55-year-old man was captured after being shot at by the police as he tried to attack them in neighbouring Sankagiri, they said.

To a query, the official said, the main suspect is still under treatment at the Government General Hospital and will be sent to judicial custody post his recovery.

Police said the jewels worn by the women was missing. Based on specific inputs, the authorities on November 7 tried to nab the 55-year-old man who was hiding in a house on the outskirts of Sankagiri. As he tried to attack the police, they shot the suspect in his leg, an official said.

