Realty firm IndiQube Spaces Q2 losses at Rs 30 cr

Realty firm IndiQube Spaces Ltd has posted a net loss of Rs 29.86 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 52.52 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income of the company, however, rose to Rs 366.59 crore in the July-September quarter of this fiscal year, from Rs 264.01 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

IndiQube Spaces Ltd takes office spaces on lease from property owners to establish its centres and then sub-leases workspaces mainly to domestic and overseas companies.

The company has a presence in 16 cities with a portfolio of over 9.14 million sq ft under management.

