Top Maoist Leader's Surrender Shakes CPI (Maoist) Core
Bhumika, a key Naxalite figure with multiple encounters against her, surrendered in Dhamtari. Disillusioned by the CPI (Maoist) ideology and affected by family separation, she was influenced by Chhattisgarh's surrender policy. Her surrender underscores the impact of local law enforcement and government initiatives.
- Country:
- India
A significant blow was dealt to the CPI (Maoist) as a leading Naxalite, Bhumika, surrendered to authorities in Dhamtari, Chhattisgarh, on Tuesday.
Bhumika, also known as Somari, who held the rank of commander within the Maoist ranks, listed disillusionment with their ideology and personal hardships as reasons for her surrender. She cited the influence of the Chhattisgarh government's rehabilitation policy.
The surrender follows years of active involvement in Maoist activities across the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border region, and it's seen as a testament to the sustained pressure from law enforcement and civic efforts in these areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
