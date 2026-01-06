Top Maoist Leader's Surrender Shakes CPI (Maoist) Core

A significant blow was dealt to the CPI (Maoist) as a leading Naxalite, Bhumika, surrendered to authorities in Dhamtari, Chhattisgarh, on Tuesday.

Bhumika, also known as Somari, who held the rank of commander within the Maoist ranks, listed disillusionment with their ideology and personal hardships as reasons for her surrender. She cited the influence of the Chhattisgarh government's rehabilitation policy.

The surrender follows years of active involvement in Maoist activities across the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border region, and it's seen as a testament to the sustained pressure from law enforcement and civic efforts in these areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)