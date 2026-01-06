Punjab Minister Slams Himachal's 'Illegal' Bhakra Levy

Punjab's Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal has launched a stern critique against the Himachal Pradesh Congress government, accusing it of levying an 'illegal' Rs 500 crore financial burden on the Bhakra Beas Management Board. The senior AAP leader asserts that this move is a deliberate attempt to undermine Punjab's interests.

Addressing media on Tuesday, Goyal emphasized that the proposed new cess contradicts federal principles and lacks legal justification. He recalled a past attempt by Himachal Pradesh to introduce a similar cess, which was retracted after facing legal challenges. The minister questioned the assessment methodology for valuing BBMB's assets.

Goyal further accused the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister of fluctuating tax demands and declared that Punjab, a primary stakeholder in BBMB, would vigorously oppose this unconstitutional levy. AAP's Punjab government, under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, pledges to contest the issue in judicial and appropriate forums to prevent financial exploitation of the state.

