Tamil Nadu Congress Reaffirms Alliance with DMK Amid Assembly Poll Preparations
The Tamil Nadu Congress has reiterated its commitment to its alliance with the DMK in the upcoming Assembly elections. TNCC President K Selvaperuthagai emphasized a dignified seat-sharing discussion with DMK. Rumors of an alliance with Actor-Politician Vijay's party have been dismissed, reaffirming dedication to the existing partnership.
Tamil Nadu Congress is steadfast in maintaining its alliance with the DMK as it gears up for the forthcoming Assembly polls, TNCC President K Selvaperuthagai confirmed.
Selvaperuthagai stressed that negotiations on seat-sharing will be conducted with dignity, with a prompt announcement upon finalization. The TNCC is dismissing reports about a potential alliance with Actor-Politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.
Emphasizing the alliance's stability, party in-charge Girish Chodankar's recent visit reinforced the need to strengthen the INDIA alliance and exclude RSS and BJP influence in the state. Discussions with other parties were firmly ruled out, directing focus solely on DMK cooperation.
