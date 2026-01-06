Tamil Nadu Congress Reaffirms Alliance with DMK Amid Assembly Poll Preparations

Tamil Nadu Congress is steadfast in maintaining its alliance with the DMK as it gears up for the forthcoming Assembly polls, TNCC President K Selvaperuthagai confirmed.

Selvaperuthagai stressed that negotiations on seat-sharing will be conducted with dignity, with a prompt announcement upon finalization. The TNCC is dismissing reports about a potential alliance with Actor-Politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

Emphasizing the alliance's stability, party in-charge Girish Chodankar's recent visit reinforced the need to strengthen the INDIA alliance and exclude RSS and BJP influence in the state. Discussions with other parties were firmly ruled out, directing focus solely on DMK cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)